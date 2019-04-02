Multi-Media Editor (Stettler)

The Stettler Independent/Castor Advance has an immediate opening for a full-time multi-media Editor/Reporter. The succesful candidate will have an understanding of community news media, including both paper and digital platforms.

The editor/reporter will be responsible for news and community coverage that will maximize paper and website reader numbers. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and a go-getter with a natural inclination to be first with the news.

The Stettler Independent is an award-winning weekly newspaper that has been publishing in the heart of Central Alberta for more than 100 years. We are a part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 100 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, AB, the Yukon, Washington State, Alaska, California and Hawaii.

If interested, please send your resume to:

Mary Kemmis, President

Prairie Division, Black Press Media

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

403-514-4311

*Please note only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.