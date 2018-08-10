Multi-Media Editor (Red Deer)

The Red Deer Advocate is looking for an exception journalist who will excel at leading the Advocate newsroom to continued success in print and digital journalism in Central Alberta.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, the ability to produce reader-focused content and thrive on managing and working under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

Additionally the successful candidate will:

– possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video, and print journalism. Broadcast or video experience would be a distinct asset;

– drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online;

– assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content;

– demonstrate initiative and determination to improve both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example;

– possess excellent editing skills across all platforms;

– hold a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone

The Red Deer area offers a mix of urban and rural living, combining exceptional outdoor pursuits with a vibrant growing community.

The Red Deer Advocate is part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest community news media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in Alberta, BC, Washington, Alaska, California and Hawaii. www.reddeeradvocate.com

Please apply with a cover letter and resume:

Mary Kemmis, President, Prairie Division, Black Press

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.