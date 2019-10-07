Multi-Media Editor (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer is looking for an exceptional Multi-Media Editor – someone who will excel at leading a three-person newsroom team to achieve continued success in print and digital news delivery.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

The new Quesnel Cariboo Observer Multi-Media Editor will:

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be a distinct asset.

Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example.

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

Have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

The successful candidate will demonstrate outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

Apply to:

Tracey Roberts

Publisher

publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted