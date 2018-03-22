Multi-Media Editor/Journalist (Kelowna)

This is a prime opportunity to join the largest multi-media reporting force in British Columbia.

Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multi-media platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Kelowna Capital News, a twice-weekly community newspaper and the Lake Country Calendar, a weekly community newspaper, has an opening for a Multi-Media Editor/Journalist.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to work in a deadline-driven environment.

Reporting to the regional President and provincial editorial director, the top applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will produce high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media.

The successful candidate will have:

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and/or experience would be a distinct asset.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone is mandatory.

Kelowna is situated in the heart of the beautiful Okanagan region of British Columbia and offers boundless year-round recreational amenities in an active, thriving community.

The Capital News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Forward resume and cover letter to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

and

Dave Hamilton

President, Black Press BC South

Dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled