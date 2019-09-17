Multi-Media Editor/Journalist (Golden)

If you’re looking for an opportunity to explore life in a growing mountain community while gaining experience as an editor, this is the position for you.

The Golden Star has an opening for a full-time Multi-Media Editor/Journalist. The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment. Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

Interested? Send your resume and samples of your work to:

Michele LaPointe

Publisher

The Golden Star

publisher@thegoldenstar.net