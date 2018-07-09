Multi-Media Editor/Journalist (Cranbrook)

Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multi-media platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Cranbrook Townsman, a weekly community newspaper in Cranbrook, BC, has an opening for a Multi-Media Editor/Journalist, who will also contribute content to other Black Press papers in the region. This is a prime opportunity to launch or continue a journalism career path with the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to work in a deadline-driven environment.

Reporting to the publisher and provincial editorial director, the top applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will produce high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media.

The successful candidate will:

Possess excellent ability in social media, photography, video and print journalism. Applicants must hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone is required.

Cranbrook is situated in the beautiful Interior region of British Columbia, offering boundless recreational amenities around an active, thriving community.

The Cranbrook Townsman is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Please send your application to:

Barry Coulter

Editor,

Cranbrook Townsman

barry.coulter@cranbrooktownsman.com

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.