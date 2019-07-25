Multi-Media Editor/Journalist (Cloverdale)

This is a prime opportunity to begin a career as a Multi-Media Editor within the largest reporting force in British Columbia.

Black Press employs 185 Multi-Media Journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multi-media platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Cloverdale Reporter Multi-Media Editor/Journalist works independently in a one-person newsroom, as part of a larger Lower Mainland regional news team.

The successful applicant will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The Multi-Media Editor/Journalist is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are vital.

The Multi-Media Editor/Journalist works closely with the Publisher, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. A proven track record of community interaction and representation of a newspaper or other organization in the community is important.

The successful candidate will:

– Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and experience is a distinct asset, as well as a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

– Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

– Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Dwayne Weidendorf

Regional Publisher

dwayne@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press

aholota@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.