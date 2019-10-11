Multi-Media Editor/Journalist (Agassiz)

The Agassiz Harrison Observer has an opening for a full-time Multi-Media Editor/Journalist. While this position is temporary for a minimum term of one year, it is a great opportunity to begin a career with Black Press Media.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Agassiz Harrison Observer is driven by a multimedia mandate, publishing stories in print, online and social platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Video content continues to play a key role in our digital platforms. In the past year, agassizharrisonobserver.com grew page views by over 30 per cent. In print, the Observer continues to be the only local news publisher focused on the communities of Agassiz and Harrison.

We are looking for a candidate who has:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

Demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style. Pagination of the print product is a weekly responsibility.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California and Hawaii.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter and resume no later than October 30, 2019 to:

Carly Ferguson

Group Publisher, Fraser Valley

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.