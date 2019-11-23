Multi-Media Editor (Creston)

The Creston Valley Advance is seeking a dynamic Multi-Media Editor to lead our news coverage. The ideal candidate will be proficient in key media platforms (print, online, and social media) and possess a strong understanding of and passion for community journalism, providing a full range of community features, sports, arts and hard news.

You will participate in all aspects of writing, photography, videography and social media posting, as well as creating and implementing story and visual content strategies that reflect the Creston Valley region of British Columbia, understanding and engaging our audience to ensure strong readership.

We will look for a journalism degree or diploma, and a track record that demonstrates skill in writing, editing, videography, social media and digital journalism, along with a proven ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Advanced video, social media and photography skills will be fundamental attributes, along with working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Interested candidates, please send a cover letter, your resume and samples of work to:

Brian Lawrence

Publisher, Creston Valley Advance

Email: publisher@crestonvalleyadvance.ca