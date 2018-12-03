Multi-Media Editor (Aldergrove)

This is an exciting career opportunity for the right individual. The successful candidate will be required to work independently in a newsroom and possess exceptional writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style.

The Multi-Media Editor is responsible for a complete range of writing assignments, photography, and page layout, both online and in print. This position will be a key contributor to our websites and social media engagement. Video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices and a strong understanding of how to tailor online content accordingly. The successful candidate will also represent the newspaper in the community. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are necessary.