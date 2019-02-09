Multi-Media Editor (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press seeks a temporary, full-time, exceptional journalist to lead our newsroom during our regional editor’s paternity leave from May to August. We are looking for a trained journalist with excellent digital skills, is hungry to be the first and willing to take an innovative approach to stories as well as demonstrate great leadership skills to oversee our 100 Mile newsroom as well as our affiliate newsrooms.

We leverage local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

Qualifications:

Have a degree or diploma in journalism

Have a demonstrated ability to lead a news team;

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video, and print journalism. Broadcast or video experience would be a distinct asset;

Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online;

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content;

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example;

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion pieces;

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms, familiarity with CP style

Organizational and time management skills;

Hold a valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone (all are required).



The 100 Mile Free Press is owned by Black Press Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington, California, Hawaii and Alaska.

Send your resume, cover letter and work samples to Martina Dopf, Black Press Group Publisher BC Central Interior publisher@100milefreepress.net.

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.