Multi-Media Customer Service Consultant (Surrey)

Do you enjoy working in a fast paced environment? Are you motivated to earn extra money?

We are BC’s largest media team! Black Press has an immediate opening in our successful sales team, Surrey office.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, self-motivated, determined and enjoy working in a deadline driven environment. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable with telephone sales you will service inbound and outbound calls to businesses to advertise in our print and digital platforms.

The ideal candidate is punctual, fast learner and looking to increase his/her income. This is an opportunity where what you put in is what you get out in terms of income.

Existing client base provided, excellent base, salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 5:00p.m.

If you are up to this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to: