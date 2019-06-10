Multi-Media Coordinator (Surrey)

Black Press News Media, head office is looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to facilitate the entry of digital and print campaigns. You will take the bundle of advertising solutions to market as you coordinate day-to-day marketing campaigns for existing customers while assisting Multi Media Sales Consultants.

You understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a deadline driven environment. An outgoing personality that focuses on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving is most successful in our industry.

You must be comfortable and confident speaking to businesses and working with a high energy team. You will also be comfortable working with Macs, google docs and Excel computer programs to orca straight the digital and print marketing campaigns. On the job training of our internal systems allows one to be successful. Experience in marketing and business to business relationships would be considered a strong asset.

If you are looking to join a successful team and take pride in the success of the business we serve please send your resume and cover letter: koconnor@bpdigtal.ca. You will be rewarded for your success through a compensation package including base salary and benefits, this is your opportunity!

*Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.