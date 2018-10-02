Multi-Media Coordinator (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an opening for a full-time, permanent multi media advertising coordinator. Reporting to the Publisher, the successful candidate will:

Assist Sales Consultants with copy and proofing

Support sales teams with proposals for clients

Schedule ads

Respond to ad inquiries

Liaise with the sales and creative teams

Process payments

Other duties as assigned by manager

This position is for 37.5 hours a week. The NEWS offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The NEWS is the recipient of Awards of General Excellence by both the BCYNA and CCNA. It is the paper of record in Parksville Qualicum Beach and is owned by BlackPress Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested? Send your resume and related work experience, by October 12 to:

Peter McCully, Publisher

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

e-mail: Peter.McCully@BlackPress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled