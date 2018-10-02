Multi-Media Cooordinator (Langley)

Langley Times is currently seeking a Multi Media Coordinator to assist our sales representatives with collection of copy, proofing and support with digital and print proposals.
This is a supportive role to our sales team and requires attention to detail, the ability to multi-task, prioritize and work under timelines. If you want to be part of a great team, we’re looking for you!
If this sounds like the perfect fit, please email your resume and cover letter to:
Lisa Farquharson
Group Publisher
lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.