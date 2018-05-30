Multi-Media Advertising Consultant (Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-Media Advertising Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that`s as comfortable talking to a retail location as you are boardroom executives.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

You should be a strong communicator, well organized, self-motivated and enjoy working in a fast paced environment. You will be working in the digital and community print media industry. Print and/or online sales experience is preferred and considered an advantage, but not necessary. Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position along with strong computer/I-Pad skills. Remuneration includes a base salary, commission, phone, and car allowance.

If you`re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to;

Lisa Prophet-Craik

Publisher

publisher@mapleridgenews.com

No phone calls please

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.