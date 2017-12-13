Multi Media Sales Consultant (Terrace)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Terrace Standard is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-Media Advertising Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that’s as comfortable talking to tattoo artists as boardroom executives.

You are creative, persuasive, fearless and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our incredible brand out into the Terrace market and convey the many benefits of advertising with the Terrace Standard both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with an emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position. For the right individual this could be the best job in Terrace. If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Bert Husband

3210 Clinton Street

Terrace, BC V8G 5R2

bwhusband@terracestandard.com

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.