Multi-Media Advertising Consultant (Oak Bay)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms?

Black Press Media is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-Media Advertising Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that`s as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist as boardroom executives.

You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our powerful brand out into the GVRO and convey the many benefits of advertising with Black Press Media both in print and through our digital options. You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers.

Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent media company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Yukon and Hawaii.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position.

Deadline to apply is January 31, 2019.

If you`re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to;

Nick Warrington, Publisher

Oak Bay News

publisher@oakbaynews.com

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.