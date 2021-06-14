Marketing Manager (Surrey)

We are looking for a talented creative person who can envision and build appealing marketing collateral.

Our ideal candidate is adept at designing a diverse range of marketing materials including media kits, online forms and client presentations quickly and beautifully.



Must be well versed in Adobe Creative Suite and G-Suite. Experience with WordPress and Formstack a bonus! Must have excellent command of the English language and be proficient in writing copy for advertising and marketing materials.

Job Description:

Lead our brand marketing campaigns from planning to execution, including all print and digital platforms

Leverage data to support marketing initiatives

Help design the media strategy to support our brand objectives

Work collaboratively with internal stakeholders to ensure the successful integration and execution of our brand strategy

Provide digital marketing collateral for Black Press Media sales staff

Manage creative for newsletters

Design and develop innovative marketing strategies for Black Press Media

Design creative for leading edge websites

Assist with development of multimedia strategies

Logo and brand development for new initiatives and corporate identity

Seek out emerging trends, inside and outside the newspaper industry

Develop new Tourism initiatives

Develop marketing strategies in conjunction with senior management

Coordinate all digital sales training material and online tracking

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

This is a full-time position based out of the Black Press Media head office in Surrey, BC. To be considered for this position please submit resume, cover letter and portfolio to marketing@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.