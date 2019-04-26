Mailroom Supervisor (Cranbrook)

Black Press is the largest community newspaper publisher in British Columbia. In the East Kootenay, Black Press owns and operates the Cranbrook Townsman, The Kimberley Bulletin, Fernie Free Press and Creston Valley Advance. We have an immediate opening in Cranbrook at our production facility for a Mailroom Supervisor/Alphaliner Operator.

Role Summary:

In this role, your primary duties include ……

Ensure the machine is set up and ready to start running on time, and keep it running consistently.

Ensure proper maintenance of all equipment and machinery

Ensure all flyers are dropped at the machine

Check all flyers prior to insertion to make sure they are correct

Configure computer system

Manage all aspects of production including work assignments and position rotation

Ensure that all staff are wearing appropriate personal safety equipment

Responsible for moving skids of inserts in to the machine as needed

Document the absence of any employee and call to find out why they are absent if they employee failed to call in.

Maintain a safe and pleasant work environment

Repair (if possible) or document any broken mechanical components on the Alphaliner.

Meet publication deadlines.

Responsible to move finished product to shipping area

Ensure that all skids of finished papers are properly loaded onto trucks and are wrapped adequately

Clean and maintain strapping machines.

Stay until all the work scheduled in the shift is complete

Qualifications:

Be able to speak, read and write English to ensure effective communication with employees, customers and suppliers

Basic computer skills including MS Office

Active forklift license and experience. Must be a competent forklift operator

Strong safety mindset

Strong problem-solving skills

Works well independently and in a team environment

Black Press offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Interested parties, please submit your resume to:

Russell Johnston

russell.johnston@cranbrooktownsman.com

*Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.