Mailroom Production Foreman (Cranbrook)

– East Kootenay Distribution Centre –

Black Press Media has an immediate opening for a full-time Mailroom Production Foreman in our fast-paced distribution centre. This position is responsible for the set up and operating of Kansa and Multifeeder collating equipment to assemble newspapers, pre-prints and other printed material to achieve and maintain on-time production and dispatch, quality standards, low waste and operational safety.

Other responsibilities include staff supervision, schedule flexibility, ability to lift 25 lbs on a continuous basis, operate a fork lift, and clean driver’s abstract to operate a 5-ton truck with lift gate.

This position flexes to support press operations during vacations and other times and reports to our Press Foreman.

If you have been a machine operator or have a maintenance background in assembly/manufacturing or related experience, we want to hear from you. The successful candidate will also display a strong work ethic, mechanical aptitude, critical thinking skills, basic computer knowledge and a keen interest in joining a forward-thinking team environment.

The East Kootenay Distribution Centre is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Please send your resume to:

russell.johnston@cranbrooktownsman.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled