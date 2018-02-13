Black Press

Magazine Editor (Victoria)

Monday Magazine, Victoria’s favourite urban monthly, is looking for a new editor with a vision for our future. You must have a solid journalistic track record and direct newspaper or magazine experience, be an excellent wordsmith, an idea generator, and be able to effectively communicate.

A familiarity with Greater Victoria’s culture and entertainment scene is important, and experience with InDesign, photography, and the electronic newsroom is expected.

  • Excellent skills in driving website traffic through superior multimedia news content generation, curation and editing knowledge.
  • Exceptional skills in social media, and video shooting and editing.
  • A strong understanding of SEO and how to apply it to online content.

We are a well-established, nationally- recognized community newspaper group with more than 150 community, daily and urban papers located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Hawaii and Ohio.

Submit resumé to:

Penny Sakamoto, Group Publisher
818 Broughton Street
Victoria, B.C. V8W 1E4

E-mail:  psakamoto@blackpress.ca

Thank you to all who apply. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

