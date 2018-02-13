Magazine Editor (Victoria)

Monday Magazine, Victoria’s favourite urban monthly, is looking for a new editor with a vision for our future. You must have a solid journalistic track record and direct newspaper or magazine experience, be an excellent wordsmith, an idea generator, and be able to effectively communicate.

A familiarity with Greater Victoria’s culture and entertainment scene is important, and experience with InDesign, photography, and the electronic newsroom is expected.

Excellent skills in driving website traffic through superior multimedia news content generation, curation and editing knowledge.

Exceptional skills in social media, and video shooting and editing.

A strong understanding of SEO and how to apply it to online content.

We are a well-established, nationally- recognized community newspaper group with more than 150 community, daily and urban papers located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Hawaii and Ohio.

Submit resumé to:

Penny Sakamoto, Group Publisher

818 Broughton Street

Victoria, B.C. V8W 1E4

E-mail: psakamoto@blackpress.ca

Thank you to all who apply. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled