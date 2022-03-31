Logistics Manager – Parcel Delivery Service (Kootenay/Okanagan)

Black Press Group is seeking a Logistics Manager in the Kootenay/Okanagan area of British Columbia to manage a growing parcel delivery division. This successful candidate will be responsible organizing the safe and efficient receipt and dispatch of consumer related parcels. The responsibilities of the logistics manager include the oversight of a warehouse parcel sort facility and final mile delivery requirements with direct responsibility for a team of sorters, drivers (Owner Operators) & clerical staff.

NECESSARY SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES:

Proven communication and collaboration skills

Excellent customer service and critical thinking skills

Entrepreneurial spirit required to succeed in a dynamic and fast paced environment

Demonstrated ability to lead, organise and manage teams

Proven ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively

Attention to detail

Familiar with MS Office Suite & proficient with software programs required for customer service success

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualified applicants should send a resume to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.