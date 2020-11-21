Junior Accountant (Surrey)

Black Press Media has an exciting new opportunity for a Junior Accountant. This position is designed as a Junior Role with some intermediate accounting duties and offers room for career growth.
Timing is everything. At a time when Black Press Media is undertaking a variety of new initiatives, including modernization of our vital business systems; the successful candidate will be starting at the ground level, growing with these new initiatives.
The Position
Working from our Canadian Head Office located in Surrey, BC, you will be part of our finance team that services over 100 plus online and print titles throughout Western Canada.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Provide support to all finance departments (Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Credit)
- Customer/Vendor account reconciliations
- Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts
- Creating and posting journal entries
- Assist in preparing and analyzing monthly financial statements
- Assist with budget preparation
- Various accounting tasks as required
Qualifications
- Currently enrolled in the CPA program (Level 2 or higher)
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in full cycle accounting
- Strong Excel skills
- Good communication skills both verbal and written
- problem solving & critical thinking skills
- Team player
This position offers a competitive salary and an attractive benefits and pension package.
With a longer runway this position is ideal for someone looking for growth.
If you are an energetic self-motivated individual looking to expand your skills, this is a tremendous opportunity with a company that has experienced continued growth over the years.
Please apply today with a resume and cover letter to sschotts@blackpress.ca
We thank everyone who applies to the role; however, we are only able to contact candidates who have been selected for an interview.