Junior Accountant (Surrey)

Black Press Media has an exciting new opportunity for a Junior Accountant. This position is designed as a Junior Role with some intermediate accounting duties and offers room for career growth.

Timing is everything. At a time when Black Press Media is undertaking a variety of new initiatives, including modernization of our vital business systems; the successful candidate will be starting at the ground level, growing with these new initiatives.

The Position

Working from our Canadian Head Office located in Surrey, BC, you will be part of our finance team that services over 100 plus online and print titles throughout Western Canada.

Roles and Responsibilities

Provide support to all finance departments (Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Credit)

Customer/Vendor account reconciliations

Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts

Creating and posting journal entries

Assist in preparing and analyzing monthly financial statements

Assist with budget preparation

Various accounting tasks as required

Qualifications

Currently enrolled in the CPA program (Level 2 or higher)

Minimum 2 years’ experience in full cycle accounting

Strong Excel skills

Good communication skills both verbal and written

problem solving & critical thinking skills

Team player

This position offers a competitive salary and an attractive benefits and pension package.

With a longer runway this position is ideal for someone looking for growth.

If you are an energetic self-motivated individual looking to expand your skills, this is a tremendous opportunity with a company that has experienced continued growth over the years.

Please apply today with a resume and cover letter to sschotts@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone who applies to the role; however, we are only able to contact candidates who have been selected for an interview.