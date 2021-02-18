Junior Accountant (Surrey)

We’re not done yet ……

After successfully adding a Junior Accountant to our team we have decided to add another.

Black Press Media has another exciting new opportunity for a Junior Accountant. This position is designed as a Junior Role with some intermediate accounting duties and offers room for career growth.

Timing is everything. At a time when Black Press Media is undertaking a variety of new initiatives, including modernization of our vital business systems; the successful candidate will be starting at the ground level, growing with these new initiatives.