Journeyman Web Press Operator (Cranbrook)

We are looking for a Journeyman Web Press Operator to join our Cranbrook press crew, operating a 14-unit Goss Community press.
Qualifications include: experience in cold-set offset printing and troubleshooting press problems; strong mechanical aptitude; and the ability to work well with others and be a team player.
We offer day shifts with weekends off in a positive work environment. This is a full-time, permanent position.
The Black Press Cranbrook Press Centre is located in Cranbrook, British Columbia, at the heart of one of British Columbia’s most scenic areas. Cranbrook is a bustling regional centre for the East Kootenay, home to both a vibrant city culture and the province’s leading range of outdoor activities and sports.
Qualified candidates should apply to:
Press Manager Russell Johnston
Black Press Cranbrook Press Centre
822 Cranbrook Street North
Cranbrook, BC
V1C 3R9
or via email at russell.johnston@cranbrooktownsman.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.