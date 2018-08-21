Journeyman Web Press Operator (Cranbrook)

We are looking for a Journeyman Web Press Operator to join our Cranbrook press crew, operating a 14-unit Goss Community press.

Qualifications include: experience in cold-set offset printing and troubleshooting press problems; strong mechanical aptitude; and the ability to work well with others and be a team player.

We offer day shifts with weekends off in a positive work environment. This is a full-time, permanent position.

The Black Press Cranbrook Press Centre is located in Cranbrook, British Columbia, at the heart of one of British Columbia’s most scenic areas. Cranbrook is a bustling regional centre for the East Kootenay, home to both a vibrant city culture and the province’s leading range of outdoor activities and sports.

Qualified candidates should apply to:

Press Manager Russell Johnston

Black Press Cranbrook Press Centre

822 Cranbrook Street North

Cranbrook, BC

V1C 3R9

or via email at russell.johnston@cranbrooktownsman.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.