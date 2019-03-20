Journeyman Printer (Ladysmith)

Black Press Media, Canada’s largest privately held media company has an immediate opportunity for a Journeyman Printer to join our team at Ladysmith Press, located at 940 Oyster Bay Drive, Ladysmith, British Columbia.

The successful applicant will be a journeyman printer with extensive experience working on single width presses in a commercial environment, possess an excellent mechanical aptitude and have the ability to work shift work.

Qualified candidates should apply to:

Mike Hjort

Press Manager

Address: 940 Oyster Bay Drive in Ladysmith

or via email at office@ladysmithpress.com

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent media company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Yukon, Alaska and Hawaii.

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.