Intermediate WordPress Web Developer (Surrey)

Join one of the country’s largest international media groups as a full-time intermediate WordPress developer to build, maintain and grow more than 100 websites in Canada and United States. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced candidate to join a small but focused development team. We need someone with a can-do attitude, passion for technology, extensive skills, educational credentials and the ability to get up to speed quickly and hit the ground running.

Required Skills & Experience:

WordPress : Created media websites as well as built relevant publishing plugins for more than 3 years;

: Created media websites as well as built relevant publishing plugins for more than 3 years; Agile : Worked with teams in Agile development process;

: Worked with teams in Agile development process; GITHub/GITLab : Used GIT repository hosting services;

: Used GIT repository hosting services; Software Development : Written well-designed, testable, efficient PHP code following best practices and coding standards in a collaborative environment;

: Written well-designed, testable, efficient PHP code following best practices and coding standards in a collaborative environment; MySQL : Have modern database development expertise – familiar with PHPMyAdmin and command line access;

: Have modern database development expertise – familiar with PHPMyAdmin and command line access; Javascript : Have intermediate level development skills within the REACT/Bootstrap/jQUERY frameworks;

: Have intermediate level development skills within the REACT/Bootstrap/jQUERY frameworks; Education : Post-secondary degree/certificate in Computer Science, Web Development or related technical field (or equivalent experience);

: Post-secondary degree/certificate in Computer Science, Web Development or related technical field (or equivalent experience); Communication : Excellent written/verbal skills – able to fully engage in developer and stakeholder meetings;

: Excellent written/verbal skills – able to fully engage in developer and stakeholder meetings; Self-Starter: Passionate about problem-solving using best practices – must be able to learn quickly.

Bonus Skills & Experience:

Basic understanding of WordPress 5.0 and Gutenberg in ßeta;

Familiarity with AMP and/or PWA;

Comfortable in Macintosh OS X and LAMP Stack operating environments;

Demonstrated skills problem-solving with RESTful APIs and SOAP;

Used GIT for source-code management in software development;

Experienced in Java development;

Fundamental knowledge of HTML5, CSS3/SCSS/SASS, PHP 7.2, SEO and current/future digital technology trends.

Scope of Position:

Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the successful candidate will creatively complete ongoing development projects within the allotted resources and timelines. The developer will be evaluated on demonstrated abilities to meet standards and deadlines while working in a collaborative environment with a group of talented individuals who have a passion for creating digital content in a large media enterprise.

Black Press offers competitive compensation, benefits and opportunities for career development. We are only accepting candidates willing to work business hours at the BC Head Office in Surrey (15288 54A Ave).

Email cover letter, resume and any examples of your work to BP_JobPosting@BlackPress.ca referencing 121718IWP. Posting Closes on: 2018-12-17