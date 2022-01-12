Inside Sales Representative (Trail)

We are looking for a talented and competitive part-time Inside Sales Representative that thrives in a quick sales cycle environment, to fill a roll in our Trail, BC office.
What does an Inside Sales Representative do?
An inside sales rep will play a fundamental role in achieving our ambitious customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives. You must be comfortable making dozens of calls per day, working with our sales team, generating interest, qualifying prospects and closing sales.
Responsibilities
- Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
- Understand customer needs and requirements
- Route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales executives for further development and closure where appropriate
- Close sales and achieve monthly and quarterly sales targets
- Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
- Maintain and expand your database of prospects
- Administration related to client accounts, such as following credit approval process, maintaining client files, coordinating material through production and proofing
- The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and strong communication abilities will be key to success. Good computer knowledge and the ability to navigate custom software programs is required.
Requirements
- Proven inside sales experience
- Track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets
- Strong phone presence and experience dialing dozens of calls per day
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Strong listening and presentation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- Responsibilities include data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns, processing cash, credit/debit card and cheque payments, reconciling cash reports, bank deposits, account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting department as needed.
Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms.
If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:
Pamela Allain – Regional Group Publisher
West Kootenay Division – Black Press Media
Pamela.allain@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.