Inside Sales Representative (Trail)

We are looking for a talented and competitive part-time Inside Sales Representative that thrives in a quick sales cycle environment, to fill a roll in our Trail, BC office.

What does an Inside Sales Representative do?

An inside sales rep will play a fundamental role in achieving our ambitious customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives. You must be comfortable making dozens of calls per day, working with our sales team, generating interest, qualifying prospects and closing sales.

Responsibilities

Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails

Understand customer needs and requirements

Route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales executives for further development and closure where appropriate

Close sales and achieve monthly and quarterly sales targets

Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest

Maintain and expand your database of prospects

Administration related to client accounts, such as following credit approval process, maintaining client files, coordinating material through production and proofing

The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and strong communication abilities will be key to success. Good computer knowledge and the ability to navigate custom software programs is required.

Requirements

Proven inside sales experience

Track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets

Strong phone presence and experience dialing dozens of calls per day

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Strong listening and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Responsibilities include data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns, processing cash, credit/debit card and cheque payments, reconciling cash reports, bank deposits, account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting department as needed.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Pamela Allain – Regional Group Publisher

West Kootenay Division – Black Press Media

Pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.