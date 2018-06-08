Inserter (Red Deer)

Permanent part-time Inserters required for night shifts. $13.60 per hour to start. Shift differential of $2.10 per hour for shift premium.

Night shift positions involve 3-5 shifts, Tuesday to Saturday for approximately 20 hours per week. Hours are different each day. They start between Midnight to 9am.

Applicants must be suited to machine assembly type work handling newspapers and flyers. Standing, manual work and lifting are constant parts of the job.

Submit to:

Thelma Wellon

Red Deer Advocate

2950 Bremner Ave

Red Deer, Alberta T4R1M9

Email: mailroom@reddeeradvocate.com

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only selected candidates will be acknowledged. No phone calls please.