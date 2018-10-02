Flyboy (Ladysmith)

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?

Black Press has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time (23-36 hours per week) Flyboy for night shift at Ladysmith location.

Job Details:

Lift papers from stacker to skids

Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed

Keep the general press area clean and tidy

Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed

MUST have:

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 50 pounds.

Ability to work night shift (Approximately 7pm to 4am)

Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)

Interested candidates please send your applications to:

Ladysmith Press

Attn: Kerri

940 Oyster Bay Drive,

Ladysmith, BC

V9G 1G3

No phone calls please

Email to office@ladysmithpress.com