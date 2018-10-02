Black Press

Flyboy (Ladysmith)

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?  

Black Press has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time (23-36 hours per week) Flyboy for night shift at Ladysmith location.

Job Details:

  • Lift papers from stacker to skids
  • Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed
  • Keep the general press area clean and tidy
  • Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed

MUST have:

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 50 pounds.
  • Ability to work night shift (Approximately 7pm to 4am)
  • Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)

Interested candidates please send your applications to:

Ladysmith Press
Attn:  Kerri
940 Oyster Bay Drive,
Ladysmith, BC
V9G 1G3
No phone calls please

Email to office@ladysmithpress.com

 

