Information Technology Manager (Surrey)

Black Press Group Ltd. requires a conscientious, highly motivated and career minded Information Technology Manager to ensure the effective operation of information technology (IT) services and support across our organization. Answering to the Director of Digital Technology, this individual will oversee day to day IT, networking, server colocation, resource management, supervision of IT staff, and communication with managers of regional business units and end users. The successful applicant will be a working IT generalist that will lead the team by example and be prepared to roll up their sleeves and get into any task with their team.

Core Competencies

Customer Focus – Communication – Energy and Stress management – Team Work – Quality Orientation – Time Management – Adaptability / Flexibility – Creative and Innovative Thinking – Decision Making and Judgement – Planning and Organizing – Problem Solving – Result Focus – Accountability and Dependability – Mediating and Negotiating – Leadership – Coaching and Mentoring – Staff Management

Job Duties

Provide internal IT support (server security, software updates, hardware maintenance etc.).

Oversee the implementation, deployment and operation of information systems and technology solutions for business needs.

Optimize the use of various SaaS initiatives for business purposes.

Supervise a skilled team of IT professionals; help guide the professional development of IT personnel.

Assist in developing and managing a budget for technology, IT services, and personnel.

Liaise with vendors and service providers to ensure efficient and cost-effective acquisition of technology purchases; oversee warranties and service agreements.

Stay informed on new or emerging trends and technologies that provide clear benefits to the organization, business partners, and/or customers.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Requirements

High School Diploma, G.E.D. or equivalent.

Post Secondary Degree or Diploma in computer science, or an acceptable combination of education and relevant experience required.

Working experience in the media industry required.

5 years of direct work experience in an IT management capacity required.

Advanced overall knowledge of networking, operating systems, and server architectures, including MacOS (80% of computers and servers) Windows workstation and Server (20% of computers and servers) VMWare vSphere (Server structure), NaaS and SaaS cloud based services.

Proficiency with VPN networks, firewalls, encryption, and other aspects of network security technologies.

Working Conditions

Travel may be required.

Working in office environment in Surrey as well as at satellite offices throughout BC.

Manual dexterity required to use desktop computer and peripherals.

Lifting or moving up to 30lbs may be required.

Black Press Group Ltd. offers competitive salary packages, an incredible work environment, and career advancement opportunities.

Qualified applicants should contact Black Press Group Ltd. at: dave.blair@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.