Human Resources Manager (Surrey)

We are looking for a qualified HR professional who will work closely with the HR team and ensure programs and services are delivered timely and efficiently in a high volume department, to support and drive business objectives, while providing exceptional customer service to employees and internal stakeholders.

The successful candidate will be required to partner with business leaders throughout Western Canada to navigate all things HR and to supervise the administration of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, employee leaves, and benefit and pension administration.

Requirements:

· Completion of post-secondary degree in Human Resources

· CPHR designation preferred

· Management experience required

· Experience developing reporting from an HRIS database

· Disability Management, group benefit and pension administration definite assets

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

· Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

· Great working skills in MS Word, Excel, and Outlook

· Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

· Excellent time and project management skills

· Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

· Professional in appearance and manner

Our offerings: In addition to working with great people and a supportive work culture, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and company match to your pension contribution.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email to hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled

Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted