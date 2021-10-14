Human Resources Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a qualified HR professional who will work closely with the HR team and ensure programs and services are administered accurately and efficiently in a high volume department, to support and drive business objectives, while providing exceptional customer service to employees and internal stakeholders.

The successful candidate will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary degree in Human Resources, or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience maintaining and reporting from an HRIS database

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including great working skills in MS Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Professional in appearance and manner

Our offerings: In addition to working with great people and a supportive work culture, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and company match to your pension contribution.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email to hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

We thank you for your interest in Black Press and only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.