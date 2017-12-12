Human Resources Administrator – 1 Year Term (Surrey)

Black Press has an immediate opening for an HR Administrator.

With your exceptional communication (both written and verbal) and customer service skills, you will work closely with managers and employees in the administration of HR programs and services.A minimum of five years of HR experience is required, with a strong background in benefit administration and employee leave management. Specific duties will include providing information, and the administration of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding, off-boarding, compensation, leaves, benefit and pension programs.

Other requirements include critical thinking skills, proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook, strong attention to detail in all areas of work, and excellent time management skills.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter to hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.