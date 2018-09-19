Reporting to the VP, Human Resources, the individual will be responsible for managing HR support, programs and strategies aligned with Black Press culture, values and business objectives. They will work closely with internal clients to enable them to meet business needs and achieve goals by providing advice and coaching to managers and employees in multiple locations on several HR programs and policies.

Working in close collaboration with the Human Resources team, the HR Manager ensures that all core programs are effectively deployed and applied across the Canadian division, including workforce planning, compensation, benefit and pension plans.

The incumbent will act as a resource to managers for advice on full cycle performance management including employee relations management, related assessment and investigations, disciplinary process and termination when required.

Key Responsibilities:

Point of contact for managers leveraging HR expertise to productively resolve issues

Actively builds dynamic working relationships by building and maintaining a working knowledge of the business environment and levering that understanding when providing advice and support

Keeps management and employees apprised of relevant HR processes and initiatives leveraging people strategies and solutions to meet business needs

Proactively supports the delivery of internal HR processes

Delivers HR advisory services, direction, and support to management and employees in areas such as employee development, employee relations, performance management, human rights, employment law, policy interpretation

Champions and supports change management practices and initiatives

Conducts annual and ad hoc compensation and benefit reviews and recommendations ensuring alignment with policies and legislation

Ensures accurate and comprehensive maintenance of personnel records (HRIS and individual files)

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Degree in Human Resources or a related discipline

CPHR is an asset

8+ years of experience in a Human Resources generalist role ideally within a geographically distributed workforce model

Dedicated collaborative team player, highly organized and proven ability to multi-task with a high degree of accuracy

Well-developed verbal and written communication skills

Solid data analysis and MS Excel skills

Excellent time management skills and the ability to manage multiple assignments

Experience conducting presentations at all levels

Possesses a solid knowledge of applicable HR legislation

Demonstrated ability to effectively coach, influence, and facilitate, resolve conflict and build and manage relationships

Has a track record of exercising and applying sound judgement

Adapts to changes and acts as an agent of change

Good listening skills and ability to coach others

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.