HR Coordinator (Surrey)

Don’t settle for a job when you can build an impactful and exciting career at Black Press Media!

We are looking for an experienced HR Coordinator who will work closely with the HR team and ensure programs and services are administered appropriately and efficiently in a high volume department to support and drive business objectives, while providing exceptional customer service to employees and internal stakeholders.

The HR Coordinator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources or related field

Minimum 2 years experience in benefit and pension administration, group benefit plan design and terminology.

Experience working in an HR office

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Professional in appearance and manner

About Black Press

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community media publishing company with over 100 newspaper titles in Canada and a further 50 newspaper operations in the US, including Hawaii, Washington State, San Francisco and Ohio. Black Press also owns free digital classified platform, Used.ca and Hawaii.com as well as over 150 digital sites which are the leading source of online news and information in all the 150 cities Black Press operates in. We have over 25 magazine titles, 14 printing plants and employ 1,100 people in Canada.

Black Press’ products are considered industry leading, winning hundreds of awards each year for journalism excellence.

Our offerings:

In addition to working with great people, approachable management and a supportive work culture every day, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and a 100% company match to your pension contribution.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources at hrsupport@blackpress.ca

*Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.