HR Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a qualified HR professional who will work closely with the HR team and ensure programs and services are administered accurately and efficiently in a high volume department to support and drive business objectives, while providing exceptional customer service to employees and internal stakeholders.

The HR Administrator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources

Minimum 2 years experience in benefit and pension administration, group benefit plan design and terminology

Experience working in an HR office

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Professional in appearance and manner

Our offerings: In addition to working with great people and a supportive work culture every day, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and company match to your pension contribution.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email to hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled

Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted