HR Administrator (Surrey)

Temporary Part-Time (Coverage for Maternity Leave)

Are you looking for a role within a well-known exciting company with their Head Office located in Surrey? Would you like to work for a leading organization who invests in making a difference? With this in mind, we hire people who share the same passion, those with the drive and determination to grow and contribute to our already exceptional team. People like you!

We are looking for a hands-on human resources professional who enjoys the variety and sense of ownership that comes with working in a high-volume department.

Position: HR Administrator

We are looking for a qualified HR professional who will work closely with the rest of the HR team and ensure programs and services are administered appropriately and efficiently in a high volume department to support and drive business objectives, while providing exceptional customer service to employees and internal stakeholders.

The HR Administrator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources

Experience working in an HR office

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Professional in appearance and manner

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email to hr@blackpress.ca.