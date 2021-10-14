Group Publisher, Black Press Northern News Services (NWT)

Are you an experienced leader with a comprehensive knowledge of today’s complex print and digital trends, the drive to translate creative ideas into successful action and the ability to lead diverse teams to success?

We are looking for a Group Publisher for our Northern News Services division, headquartered in Yellowknife NWT, where we operate six local and regional community newspapers together with our full-service digital platforms.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for community journalism and community involvement. We are looking for an individual who possesses strong sales abilities and experience, as well as leadership qualities and attributes, and exhibits outstanding organizational and time management skills. The preferred candidate will have experience in the community newspaper industry and a deep understanding of overall newspaper operation, financial management and budgeting skills with a commitment to fiscal responsibility and bottom-line accountability. Our top priority is an individual who will take ownership and pride in the overall operation.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary degree in Business, Communications, Journalism, or a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including good working skills in MS Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Ability to travel as required for the position

What we offer: In addition to working with great people in a supportive work culture, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and company match to your pension contribution.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented individuals work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualified applicants are asked to send a resume and cover letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email hr@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled

Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.