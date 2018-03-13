Graphic Designer (Goldstream)

Black Press Community News Media is looking for a skilled graphic designer to join our community newspaper’s creative department.

This position requires the successful applicant to be proficiency in AdobeCS: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat on a Mac platform.

Experience in digital media would be an asset. The position may require shift and weekend work. Creative design experience in graphic arts is preferred, and a portfolio is required. You are a self-starter, team player and are comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Black Press Community News Media is an independent international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C, Alberta, Washington, California, Hawaii and Ohio.

Those interested in applying should submit their resumé to:

Michelle Cabana

Publisher, Goldstream News Gazette

205-774 Goldstream Avenue

Victoria, BC V9B 2X3

publisher@goldstreamgazette.com

All inquiries and applications will be held in the strictest confidence.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted.

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled