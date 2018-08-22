Graphic Artist (Red Deer)

Central Alberta Designs is accepting applications for a full time position for a Graphic Artist based in Red Deer.

Working in a high volume, fast paced environment, the successful candidate will be responsible for ad building, designing and processing ads. They must possess a positive attitude, strong work ethic, keen eye for detail and able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Mac-based Adobe InDesign and Adobe Creative Suite are definite assets.

Interested candidates should forward their resume stating Graphic Artist by Noon on Friday, September 14 to:

Jessica Crandall

Regional Creative Services Manager

Central Alberta Designs

Email: jcrandall@cadesigns.ca

We thank everyone for their application however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.