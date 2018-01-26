Graphic Artist (Nelson)

The Nelson Star has an immediate opening for a permanent, part-time Graphic Artist in our regional production hub.

We’re looking for a creative designer who is comfortable in a fast-paced media environment and enjoys the challenge of producing excellent work under deadline.

The successful candidate will bring knowledge of InDesign and Photoshop and be familiar with a Mac-based production environment.

This position is based in Nelson. If you are a skilled designer who enjoys working in a team environment, send your resumes to Sandy Leonard at creative@castlegarnews.com.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled