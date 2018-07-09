Graphic Artist (Nelson)

Black Press and its growing group of newspapers is looking to fill a part-time position in our Creative Services department focusing on classified, editorial pagination and ad building in house at our Nelson Hub.

This position requires an individual who has high proficiency with InDesign, Photoshop using a Mac platform who’s also very quick to learn industry specific software. We’re looking for a creative designer who is comfortable working in a fast-paced media environment and enjoys the challenges of producing excellent work under tight deadlines.

If you pride yourself on your commitment to quality work, creativity and excellent time management skills, we would love to hear from you.

Please submit your resumé and a sample of your work to:

Sandra Leonard

Production Manager

Nelson Hub

creative@castlegarnews.com

All inquiries and applications will be held in the strictest confidence.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.