Graphic Artist – Magazine Division (Victoria)

Black Press Media is looking for a full time, skilled graphic artist to join our magazine creative services team. This position required the successful applicant to be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat Professional in a Mac environment with an eye for detail.

The focus is on print publications although experience in digital media would be an asset.

Skills include: good spelling, grammar, excellent communication skills and cloud-based workflows.

The position may require shift or weekend shift work. Minimum 2 years creative design

experience in graphic arts is required and as well as a portfolio. You are a self-starter, team player and are comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline driven, multi-publication environment.

Black Press is an independent international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Alaska, California and Hawaii.

Those interested in applying should submit their resume by email to:

Lily Chan

Creative Director

creative@blvdmag.ca

All inquiries and applications will be held in the strictest confidence.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted. No phone calls please.