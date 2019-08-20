Graphic Artist – Magazine Division (Victoria)

Black Press Media is looking for a full time, skilled graphic designer to join our magazine group creative services team. This position requires the successful applicant to be proficient in AdobeCS, InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat on a Mac platform.

Experience in digital media would be an asset. Creative design experience in graphic arts is preferred, and a portfolio is required. You are a self-starter, team player and are comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

The position may require shift and weekend work.

Black Press Community News Media is an independent international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C, Alberta, Washington, California, Hawaii and Ohio. Those interested in applying should submit their resumé by email by Friday, August 23, 2019 to:

Lily Chan

Creative Director

lily@blvdmag.ca

All inquiries and applications will be held in the strictest confidence.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted. No phone calls please.