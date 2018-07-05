Graphic Artist (Kelowna)

We are Expanding Now Hiring Full Time Creative Designer

We are looking to fill a full time position within our Creative Services hub at our Kelowna Division which now services many Black Press Community Newspapers (this position does not offer the option of doing the job remotely). Black Press offers competitive compensation, a team environment, benefits – including health, dental and pension plan.

You are PROFICIENT in Adobe InDesign CS6, Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Photoshop in a Mac environment. You can also handle multiple deadlines at one time for our print and digital products. If this is you, then an opportunity exists for you to thrive in our very fast-paced creative department.

The successful candidate must have strong design skills, be a quick and accurate typist, and have a keen eye for detail. Interested applicants may apply by letter or email to:

Kelowna Capital News

c/o Tessa Ringness

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

Email: tessa.ringness@kelownacapnews.com

Absolutely no phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.