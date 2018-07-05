GIS/Business Support (Surrey)

The National Sales office of Black Press is looking for a successful candidate to assist its GIS department. The suitable candidate will possess an excellent understanding of GIS related technologies/database systems and be able to work in a fast paced environment. The candidate will assist the GIS Analyst in the provision of demographic data, maintain and update distribution database, and thematic maps to sales staff and clients for the purpose of target marketing.
You are:
- A Capable, well spoken, intelligent, self-motivated and highly organized individual
- Someone who understands our flyer delivery processes, procedures and is interested in analyzing and finding areas for improvement
- Knowledgeable and proficient on the GIS applications and systems, which you use, and have a further desire to learn new applications and systems
- Ability to learn and understand information technology concepts as they apply to our flyer distribution operations
- Someone who is looking for challenge and willing to work under pressure
We are:
- GIS (Flyer coordination) – the key agents for supporting the sales in the company
- A key participant in the sales process, gathering required demographic or readership information and creating targeting maps by GIS system;
- Provide geodemographics analysis and distribution recommendation through GIS analysis
- Responsible for GIS mapping and coordinate flyer distribution
- Responsible for distribution database updating
- Familiar with Canada Census and Postal boundaries system
Skills / Experience needed
- A minimum of 1 year in GIS work field
- A background in, or a working knowledge of, GIS
- Detailed-oriented with the ability to analyze and identify efficiency improvement opportunity of an existing process
- Excellent logic, analytical and problem solving skills
- Strong organizational, time management and communication skills
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Post-secondary education in GIS
- Strong Excel or related RDBMS skills
- Basic programming skills (Visual Basic, Python)
- Working knowledge and experience in ArcMap 10.x and up
- Experienced in different ArcGIS Desktop and Extensions
If you are confident this position is for you, please send a resume to:
Philip Tan at ptan@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.