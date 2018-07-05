GIS/Business Support (Surrey)

The National Sales office of Black Press is looking for a successful candidate to assist its GIS department. The suitable candidate will possess an excellent understanding of GIS related technologies/database systems and be able to work in a fast paced environment. The candidate will assist the GIS Analyst in the provision of demographic data, maintain and update distribution database, and thematic maps to sales staff and clients for the purpose of target marketing.

You are:

A Capable, well spoken, intelligent, self-motivated and highly organized individual

Someone who understands our flyer delivery processes, procedures and is interested in analyzing and finding areas for improvement

Knowledgeable and proficient on the GIS applications and systems, which you use, and have a further desire to learn new applications and systems

Ability to learn and understand information technology concepts as they apply to our flyer distribution operations

Someone who is looking for challenge and willing to work under pressure

We are:

GIS (Flyer coordination) – the key agents for supporting the sales in the company

A key participant in the sales process, gathering required demographic or readership information and creating targeting maps by GIS system;

Provide geodemographics analysis and distribution recommendation through GIS analysis

Responsible for GIS mapping and coordinate flyer distribution

Responsible for distribution database updating

Familiar with Canada Census and Postal boundaries system

Skills / Experience needed

A minimum of 1 year in GIS work field

A background in, or a working knowledge of, GIS

Detailed-oriented with the ability to analyze and identify efficiency improvement opportunity of an existing process

Excellent logic, analytical and problem solving skills

Strong organizational, time management and communication skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Post-secondary education in GIS

Strong Excel or related RDBMS skills

Basic programming skills (Visual Basic, Python)

Working knowledge and experience in ArcMap 10.x and up

Experienced in different ArcGIS Desktop and Extensions

If you are confident this position is for you, please send a resume to:

Philip Tan at ptan@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.