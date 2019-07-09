General Clerk – Circulation (South Surrey)

The Peace Arch News is looking for a Permanent Part Time General Clerk for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Working knowledge of MS Word and Excel is required.

Duties include data entry, carrier recruitment, promotion and distribution of the Peace Arch News and all its supplements, following up on delivery concerns and general reception duties. A vehicle and valid driver’s license will be required for this position. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

Please forward your resume to:

Peace Arch News

#202-15850 24 Avenue

Surrey BC V3Z 0G1

Email: marilou@blackpress.ca

Closing date: August 10, 2019

No phone calls please. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.