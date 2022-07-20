Full-time Multi-Media Journalist (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a permanent, full-time, Multi-Media Journalist.

The position, located in 100 Mile House, offers a growth opportunity for someone who has a passion for storytelling. A journalism-related education is an asset, but experience as a social media or broadcast professional will also be considered. A nose for news and excellent written and verbal communication skills are the key to success in this position. As a community reporter you’ll get to cover a full range of news, community features, arts, culture, and sports that will be published across our print and digital platforms.

This successful candidate will join British Columbia’s largest multi-media news force with opportunities for advancement and development. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing print products.

The successful candidate will have the following skills and talents:

Superior writing ability for print and web.

Understanding of how to drive website traffic and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation.

Advanced knowledge of photography, video shooting, and editing.

Thrives in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment and is keen to learn and develop their skillset.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate will be a team player, able to multi-task and work in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are necessary.

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples of work to:

Martina Dopf,

Publisher, 100 Mile Free Press

publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.